Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the Munich Security Conference.

"I met with the Prime Minister of Qatar yesterday. It was a good discussion," Herzog said Saturday. "And I think he's doing major efforts. He's taken major efforts and devoting an enormous focus on this issue. It's complicated, it's difficult."

He explained, "One has to make sure that we know whether there is anybody who takes decisions on the other side. After all, you're dealing with people who are being hidden and scattered all around Gaza, mostly in the tunnels and we have to know their whereabouts, we are worried about the medication that came in and according to our data and information, it hasn't been received yet, or by some of them, but most of them we don't know."

Herzog stressed that "this dire situation, which was initiated by Hamas in cruelty of unprecedented record," was "the worst atrocity against Jews since World War II - with rape and butchering and chopping and burning, and of course abducting."

"One has to resolve the issue of the hostages and bring them back home safely and as soon as possible," he concluded.