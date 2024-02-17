Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas' founder, posted on social media that "genocide is the ultimate crime" and "can't be forgiven." Yousef visited Israel last week and visited the southern Kibbutz of Kfar Aza.

In a post titled, "Kfar Aza ruins," Yousef wrote, "On Oct. 7 Hamas militia while on Fenethylline, ethnically cleansed this peaceful Jewish community."

"Genocide is the ultimate crime that can’t be forgiven!"

He continued, "In this peaceful farming community humans were slaughtered based on their ethnicity and religion, wives were raped in front of their husbands, husbands were tortured and killed before their terrified children, and the few survivors were taken into Gaza as hostages."

"Oct. 7 was the embodiment of pure evil, inequivalent and incomparable to what is happening in Gaza today."

Yousef warned, "BE AWARE!! Failing to perceive the magnitude of a clear case of genocide, denying it, and attempting to Justify it for ANY reason is complicity in the unforgivable crime."

"Don’t let the horrific outcome of the war in Gaza effect your judgment for the same evil is taking the Gazan children as human shields."