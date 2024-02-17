Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the Munich Security Conference, saying that he expects Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement soon.

"We expect a prisoner swap deal soon, and we are doing everything we can to reach it," Al Thani said.

"There are still disagreements on the agreement, and time is not in our favor. There are difficulties in the humanitarian aspect of the negotiations."

Al Thani also claimed that the release of the hostages does not need to be a condition for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to him, this "dilemma" is being "misused" by several countries, and reaching a ceasefire "shouldn't be conditioned" on having a hostage deal.

"There was progress in the past weeks, but in recent days we are facing disagreements. If we manage to set a humanitarian package in the deal, we will be able to overcome the obstacles."