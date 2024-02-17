On Saturday morning, a siren sounded in the city of Ashkelon following a launch identified toward the area from the Gaza Strip.

The launch was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

In a joint operational activity, IDF troops identified the terrorist responsible for carrying out the launch in the area of Al-Furqan in the northern Gaza Strip. In response, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist.

On Thursday night, a rocket fired from Lebanon struck a chicken coop in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel overnight. The damage was discovered Friday morning.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the structure. The owners said that many of the coop's 9,000 chickens were killed in the strike.