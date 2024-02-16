Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed on Friday, during a briefing to foreign reporters, the details of 12 Hamas terrorists who were employed by UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, and who participated in the massacre on October 7.

Gallant also told reporters that Israel has found intelligence that more than 30 of UNRWA’s employees actively participated in the massacre, and assisted in the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers.

During the briefing, the foreign reporters were presented with figures showing that 12% of the 13,000 employees of UNRWA are connected to the terrorist organizations in Gaza, and 1,468 of the employees are even active in those organizations.

In addition, the Minister of Defense presented to the reporters a video from security cameras at the Erez crossing on October 7, in which paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent are seen helping to evacuate an injured terrorist from Hamas’ Nukhba unit.

The United States and a host of other countries last month announced they were temporarily pausing funding for UNRWA after Israel presented evidence that 12 of its employees were involved in the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel.

The New York Times recently published details on the accusations that Israel has levelled at workers of UNRWA.

According to the report, one of the UNRWA workers is accused of kidnapping a woman, another is said to have handed out ammunition and a third was described as taking part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.

The accusations are contained in a dossier provided to the United States government that details Israel’s claims against a dozen employees of UNRWA.

In addition to the involvement of the 12 employees in the Hamas massacre, the IDF recently revealed that UNRWA offices served Hamas terrorists for terror activities, and that a tunnel found under the UNRWA headquarters shared electric infrastructure with Hamas.

