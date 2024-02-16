Two teenagers in custody in connection with the deadly shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally have been charged, Missouri court officials said on Friday, according to CNN.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer said the juveniles face gun-related and resisting arrest charges. They added that they are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center.

“It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues,” the Office of the Juvenile Officer said in a statement.

Investigators are examining bullets and shell casings left behind at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration rally after a shooting that killed DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a host at Kansas City radio station KKFI and mother of two children, and wounded more than 20 others – at least half of them children.

The shooting stemmed from a “dispute between several people” and “preliminary investigative findings have shown there is no nexus to terrorism or home-grown violent extremism,” police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Thursday.

Wednesday’s shooting was at least the 48th mass shooting in the United States in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive

