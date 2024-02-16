Yishay Gertner, 23, from Modi'in Illit, is one of the two people who were murdered in the terrorist attack at the Re’em Junction on Friday, it was cleared for publication.

Four people were injured in the shooting attack, including a 16-year-old who is critical condition and is being treated at Schneider’s Children Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The others were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdon and Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

An armed civilian battled the terrorist and eliminated him.

A source in the police stated that the terrorist arrived at the scene in a vehicle, sporting an "ISIS style" beard and a large white skull cap. He made a U-turn at the junction since he saw a large number of people standing there. He exited the vehicle and began shooting with a pistol. A civilian at the scene eliminated the terrorist.

