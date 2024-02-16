Foreign Minister Israel Katz displayed the Foreign Ministry’s UNRWA file to the international community for the first time today. It was written by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and contains clear evidence that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East is complicit in Hamas's activities.

“There is no room for the UNRWA in Gaza. It is the problem, not the solution, and serves as an arm of Hamas. Twelve UNRWA workers were involved in the October 7th massacre.”

“The UNRWA headquarters in Gaza was part of Hamas, including a connection to the tunnels. We have many testimonies that the UNRWA was involved in terrorism, and will display them to the world. There are international organizations that can replace the UNRWA in Gaza. I call on the Commissioner-General of the UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, to resign immediately.”

He addressed the issue of the hostages: “The most important goal for the Foreign Ministry is to recover the hostages. Hamas will behave exactly as the Nazis did towards Jews during the Holocaust. The most important thing for recovering the hostages is military pressure. I call for world leaders to pressure Qatar and other countries to bring them all home.”

He also criticized Iran: “Iran threatens Europe, and if the international community does not come together to stop it, there will be many Gazas - in Berlin, the Hague, and throughout Europe. There must be sanctions placed on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weaponry.”

He emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and declared that the war “is not only our war, but rather all of the free war against radical Islam and the evil group led by Iran.”