Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman welcome this week's special guest, musical composer and recording artist David Schommer.

In addition to being a student of Torah, David is an extraordinarily accomplished producer and musician...and an initiated "Wisdom Holder", possessing the traditional knowledge of the healing power of plants, as taught by elders of a Peruvian tribe in the Amazon rainforest.

David records under the name Tete Bero...look for his music on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.