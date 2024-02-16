צה"ל ממשיך בהגברת המוכנות בגזרה הצפונית דובר צה"ל

As training exercises for reserve soldiers in the 146th and 210th Divisions in the northern arena continue, this week the Golani Brigade began the process of increasing its readiness on the northern border.

As part of the effort to increase the fitness and readiness of the ground forces for combat in the north under the leadership of the Northern Training Center, reserves and regular battalions in the northern arena carried out training on terrain that simulated the northern borders in winter weather conditions.

The training included joint exercises of armored forces, combat engineering, infantry, and artillery forces in thicket, mountainous, and complex areas. The forces practiced camouflage techniques, combat in open areas, as well as evacuation of the wounded in inclement weather conditions.

As part of the preparations in the northern arena, this week a situational assessment was held by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, at the Ramat David Air Force Base together with the Commander of the base, and a discussion between commanders was held. This is following the approval of plans in the Northern Command, headed by the MG Gordin and the Commander of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.