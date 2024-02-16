13-year-old Yagil Yaakov, who was released from Hamas captivity in the previous hostage deal, eulogized his father, Yair, on Friday, after it was announced that he was murdered on October 7th.

Dad, dad, you were everything to me, you gave me hope that you were still alive, you kept me going for four months," Yagil wrote on Friday on Instagram. "Ever since we don't have our jokes, and arguments, and hugs, and meals together, I miss you, and not only I but everyone."

He recounted the moment he was informed of the death: "Yesterday, when they came to notify us, we were about to leave for an Eden Hason concert, and then Mom came back and I didn't understand why, and she said that the officer said she was coming. At this point, I already had a bad feeling, but I hoped, I hoped that it wasn't you Dad."

He parted with his father and wrote: "I miss you so much, you don't understand how much. If only I could switch places with you. But I know you aren't suffering, that you haven't suffered 130 days in captivity."

He concluded: "I really miss you, I love you more than anything else Dad. Watch over us from heaven, you and Grandpa."

Yair Yaakov Credit: Kibbutz Nir Oz

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Thursday that Yair Yaakov, 59, who was kidnapped on October 7, was murdered by Hamas the day of his kidnapping and the terrorist organization still holds his body.

Yair leaves behind three children: Shir (21), Or (17), and Yagil (13). His two youngest children were also kidnapped on October 7 from their mother's house and released in November. His partner Meirav Tal was kidnapped together with him and was also released in November.

The terrorists used grenades to breach the door to Yair's safe room to kidnap him and Meirav.

The kibbutz stated that Yair was “a humble, simple man who loved family, land, and music.”

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters stated that “Yair was a family man with a huge heart, always willing to help everyone. He was energetic and loved enjoying life."