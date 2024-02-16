תיעוד מהיתקלות וחיסול מחבלים על ידי לוחמי יחידת מגלן צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Maglan unit has inflicted significant damage on Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade and strengthened its operational hold on the region.

It has so far killed dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat, from sniper overwatch positions, and airstrikes against enemy lookout posts and antitank missile squads.

During a raid on a building based on intelligence directions, a military working dog from the Oketz unit was dispatched to perform an initial check. The soldiers, watching a camera mounted on the dog, saw an armed terrorist in the building. They raided the building, encountered the terrorist, and killed him. Similarly, the soldiers killed several other terrorists firing at Israeli forces.

During raids against terrorist infrastructure, the soldiers found equipment including Kalashnikov rifles, flashbangs, fragmentation grenades, handgun ammunition, tactical vests, and magazines.