A rocket fired from Lebanon struck a chicken coop in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel overnight. The damage was discovered this morning (Friday).

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the structure. The owners said that many of the coop's 9,000 chickens were killed in the strike.

"Once again we see that Hezbollah is directing fire at the farmers and our source of livelihood, it knows we are the ones guarding the border," residents told Channel 12 News.

On Tuesday, a mother and son were seriously wounded in a missile attack on Kiryat Shmona. Both were woundeded and remained unconscious through Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, they regained consciousness and are now in stable condition.

The following day, Wednesday, an Israeli soldier was killed and eight people in a missile and rocket barrage on Tzfat (Safed).