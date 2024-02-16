חיסול מחבלים ברחבי הרצועה דובר צה"ל

The IDF stated that over the past day, the IAF struck numerous Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, military structures, launch posts, and additional targets. Furthermore, several terror targets were struck from the air in order to assist ground troops in the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops continue to conduct targeted raids on terror targets. The troops killed several terrorists over the past day. During combat, IDF troops identified two terrorists via a drone. One of the terrorists opened fire at the drone and the two terrorists were killed. The troops also exposed and neutralized an explosive device that was planted in an area in which they operated.

Furthermore in Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed 12 terrorists during encounters.

In central Gaza, IDF troops killed several terrorists during the past day. During one of the operations, IAF forces identified a terrorist cell in proximity to IDF ground troops. Minutes afterward, the terrorist cell was struck and several terrorists were killed.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops directed an aircraft, which struck a number of Hamas terror targets. During the strikes, a subordinate of the commander of the Sabra Battalion was killed.

Moreover, an aircraft struck three Hamas terrorists who were located inside a vehicle.

credit: דובר צה"ל

