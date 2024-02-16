The IDF on Friday morning cleared for publication the name of an IDF soldier who fell in Gaza and whose family has been notified.

Staff sergeant Noam Haba, 20, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in southern Gaza.

In addition, a soldier from Haba’s battalion was seriously injured in the same incident in which Haba fell. Other soldiers suffered injuries of varying degrees in the incident.

All the soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were notified.

On Thursday, evening, the IDF cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Rotem Sahar-Hadar, 20, from Kfar Aviv, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Sahar-Hadar served in the Paratroopers Brigade Reconnaissance Unit. He will be brought to rest on Friday at 12:00 p.m. at the military cemetery in Gderot.

The soldier fell in a confrontation with terrorists near the Nasser Hospital. Two additional soldiers and an officer in the Paratroopers Brigade Reconnaissance Unit were seriously injured in the confrontation. Other soldiers suffered injuries of varying degrees.

All of the injured soldiers were taken for medical treatment and their families were notified.