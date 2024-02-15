White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Thursday that Russia has obtained a “troubling” emerging anti-satellite weapon.

Kirby said US intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational. US officials are analyzing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

“First this is not an active capability that’s been deployed and though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety,” Kirby said.

He clarified that “we’re not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth.’’

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) warned on Wednesday that Congress had received information about a "serious national security threat."

Turner made the information concerning the threat available to all members of Congress to review, the committee stated.

According to Kirby the process of reviewing and declassifying aspects of the Russian capability was underway when Turner “regrettably” released his statement.

“We have been very careful and deliberate about what we decide to declassify downgrade and share with the public,” he added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the claims about a new Russian military capability saying they were a ruse intended to make the U.S. Congress support aid for Ukraine.