The Hezbollah terrorist organization vowed to respond to Israeli airstrikes which it claimed killed civilians in Lebanon since yesterday (Wednesday), the pro-Hezbollah al Mayadeen site reported.

“Today’s offensive against southern Lebanon, during which a number of civilians were martyred, cannot pass without a response. There will surely be a response and it will be of the required level,” Hezbollah Executive Council chief Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din said.

The IDF struck Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in retaliation for a barrage of ten missiles and rockets which were launched at Tzfat (Safed) on Wednesday morning, killing one person and wounding eight.

Last night, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, Ali Muhammad Aldbas, his deputy commander, Ibrahim Issa, as well as an additional terrorist operative were killed.

Aldbas was amongst those who directed the terrorist attack at the Megiddo Junction in Israel in March 2023. He led, planned, and carried out terrorist activity toward the State of Israel, especially during this war.

Moreover, on Thursday, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Blida, and an additional Hezbollah military structure in the area of Maroun al-Ras.

Al Mayadeen reported on Wednesday night that at least 11 people were killed in IDF strikes on southern Lebanon.

According to the report, Israeli drones conducted airstrikes "deep within the city of Nabatiyeh," and targeted a residential building in a neighborhood at the center of the city.