The Tzav 9 movement, which organizes the demonstrations that block trucks carrying aid to the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings, claimed yesterday (Wednesday) that at the beginning of the week, aid trucks at the Kerem Shalom Crossing were found to be containing helmets and protective vests which were meant to reach Hamas.

Tzav 9 leader Sefi Ben Ami spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the discovery and what he sees as the government's decision to ignore it.

"The Security Cabinet decided to continue giving aid to the enemy under fire while the hostages were inside and the information we received following the release of the two hostages is that they did not even receive so much as a Tylenol pill from the aid, so Israel is the worst businessman possible, one that gives something for nothing," said Ben Haim.

He emphasized that the aid is actually arming the enemy during wartime and ends up in the hands of Hamas. "Thus we lose two things. Hamas is the one that distributes the aid. There is no such thing as UNRWA because UNRWA is Hamas as everyone knows and as we knew even before October 7th. The main point is that the enemy, Hamas, receives trucks of fuel, food, and medical equipment. The medical equipment goes directly to the terrorists, the food also goes to the terrorists, and the remaining food is sold at exorbitant prices. The money goes to Hamas to purchase ammunition or to pay salaries to the terrorists. In other words, this is strengthening Hamas."

"At the beginning of the war, we weakened Hamas to the point where it was the one who asked to release the hostages, today we made it so that Hamas is sated, the people there are neither hungry nor rising up against their dictator, and thus we continue to pour oxygen, money, and food into Hamas. The helmets and vests were described as aid to the Red Cross, but the ones who receive it is Hamas, which unloads the goods that come out of Egypt, and it is they who will give the vests and helmets to the terrorists. The fact that it has a Red Cross symbol and is white and not military green is meaningless, it is not a problem to paint this equipment.

Apart from the helmets and vests in question, Tzav 9 revealed "the introduction of forklifts, generators that go into the tunnels. Every truck that enters has its fuel pumped out of it, leaving only enough fuel to enable its return to Egypt. We know for sure that what is happening now is a failure, and that is why we stood up and the people stood up in full consensus which includes people of the left and the right, people from Yitzhar and Tel Aviv agree on the same point, and if we have reached this situation the prime minister and the cabinet need to wake up and make it clear that even if they make agreements with the US, these things will not enter Gaza."

As for the lack of media coverage surrounding serious findings such as the helmets and vests inserted with aid to the Gaza Strip, Ben Haim said that although he has quite a bit to say about the media, he does not believe that his role is to criticize the media "but to wake up the people. The media covers what interests the people. Unfortunately, not all the people come. People are comfortable sitting on the sofa and wagging their tongues, but this is an active protest where they block trucks with their bodies. I need people to get up in the morning and give up their workday, and that's what I'm doing. Until the last of the hostages is released, no truck should pass."