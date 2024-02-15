Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday met with CIA Director Bill Burns at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv to discuss the recent hostage negotiations.

Before meeting with the Prime Minister, Burns met with his counterpart, Mossad Director David Barnea, and professional teams from both organizations.

A diplomatic source clarified that "the Prime Minister's 'maximum pressure' policy, strong military pressure and aggressive pressure in the negotiations - that is the only way to cause the Hamas terror organization to back down from its insane demands and to free the hostages."

The source stated that during the meeting, Netanyahu demanded to know if the hostages received the medications that were guaranteed by the US and Qatar.