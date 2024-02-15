To some, living in Israel is synonymous with apartment living. To others, it seems that a downgrade in their standard of living is certain. A worthy trade for living in Israel, of course! Well, how about an upgrade — a very prestigious scaling of standards in every sense?

Sounds fantastical?

It’s possible. It’s here.

It’s Moshava!

Moshava is a new development of 32 private homes in Efrat’s beautiful HaTe’ena neighborhood. Built on a slope, the homes overlook glorious, natural landscapes of the Judean Hills and Jerusalem mountains. This quiet, pastoral neighborhood is one of Efrat’s central and original residential areas, offering a rare combination of green spaces and quiet residential areas, alongside developed commercial and cultural activities.

Now it’s a place where you also get to enjoy your dream life — one of privacy, style and community. Go ahead and take out your dream checklist. Moshava checks all the boxes >>

dream צילום: PR

Moshava offers a mix of 32 high-end residences with a choice of very spacious duplexes and triplexes with quality and details of the highest standards. The prestigious architecture and interior finishes all speak to the careful attention given to every last finishing detail — from the smart home system and home elevator to underfloor heating and glamorous kitchens.

Designed for families to enjoy time together, homes include spacious indoor family rooms, large gardens, and in-ground pools. Communal spaces include many indulgent details too with tree-lined boulevards, stone-inlaid courts, and a new neighborhood shul.

dream PR

Renowned for its strong community infrastructure and family-like closeness, Efrat is an established town in the heart of Gush Etzion. Just a 15-minute ride to Jerusalem, its central location yet suburban status has families of all ages and stages excited to call Efrat home. With excellent transport accessibility, residents can quickly and smoothly travel to and from Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and central Israel.

Moshava is located near Efrat’s main shopping center, close to the town hall building and schools. Parks dot the town and sports and cultural centers are all within close walking distance. Famous for its educational system, Efrat offers a choice of excellent schools, high schools, and hesder yeshivas. Kids and teens enjoy robust youth programming and the community exemplifies a quality of life founded on values. Largely Israeli, the community embraces its immigrant residents, seamlessly integrating them into the hub of daily life in town. Efrat is highly sought after amongst families looking for a place in line with their values.

- פיקסל גוגל