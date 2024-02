אייל גולן שר עם הלוחם שנפצע עומר בראל יח"צ

Popular Israeli singer Eyal Golan came to Sheba Medical Center today (Thursday) to visit IDF soldier Omer Barel, who was seriously wounded in combat with the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Barel was unconscious for several days and the doctors had to amputate his left hand.

During Golan's visit, he and the soldier sang the singer's hit song, 'Am Yisraerl Chai,' and prayed for a speedy recovery for all who have been wounded in the war.