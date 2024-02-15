In light of the sanction imposed on Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria and threats from the United States regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Governor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, sent an urgent letter today (Thursday) in which he requested a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the ministers handling the matter.

An excerpt from the letter reads as follows: “The sanctions recently imposed constitute a severe oversight of the sovereignty of our country and severe political disregard based on blood libel. This is a trend whose sole purpose is to create a snowball effect of criticism of Israel and to restrict our actions and halt the war in Gaza as a result.

“Mr Prime Minister, under your government, our region of the country is the recipient of groundbreaking investments, development, and construction. Do not enable foreign causes to undermine the hold we have, even remotely.