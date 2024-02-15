נפילות בשידור חי כאן חדשות

As many as 15 anti-tank missiles and rockets were launched this evening (Thursday) towards the city of Kiryat Shmona. Some of the projectiles landed without an alarm being triggered.

Three strikes were detected in Kiryat Shmona. A power line was struck in Margaliot, causing a power outage in three towns. No injuries were reported in either community, according to Magen David Adom.

Police bomb disposal teams have isolated the impact sites and are searching for debris to remove any potential danger to the public.

Kan News reporter Chen Beyar was conducting a live broadcast in northern Israel when the red alert sirens were triggered by the barrage, interrupting his broadcast.

Yesterday, a soldier was killed in a rocket barrage on the northeastern city of Tzfat (Safed).