During joint IDF and ISA operational activity in Gaza City on Wednesday, Ahmed Ghoul, a commander in Hamas' Shati Battalion who participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated by an aircraft.

After he returned to Shati in the Gaza Strip, Ghoul held IDF soldier Corporal Noa Marciano, who was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization inside the Shifa Hospital, hostage.

Corporal Marciano, a 19-year-old IDF lookout from Modiin, was abducted to Gaza on October 7.

In November, Hamas published a video of Noa in which it claimed she was dead, a claim that the IDF confirmed a short time later.

Several days later, IDF troops recovered Marciano's body from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. A pathological report found that she sustained nonfatal wounds in an Israeli bombing, but was murdered by a Hamas terrorist in the Shifa Hospital.