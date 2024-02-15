US President Joe Biden yesterday (Wednesday) issued an executive order exempting Palestinian Arabs in the US from deportation for 18 months due to the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

“While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States," the memorandum published by President Biden reads.

The statement continues, "Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I have determined that it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to defer for 18 months the removal of any Palestinian subject to the conditions and exceptions provided below."

The move will prevent the deportation of Palestinian Arabs through August 2025 and allow anyone whose deportation is deferred to seek legal employment in the US.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the order will provide “a temporary safe haven" for Palestinian Arabs in the US.

While the White House stated that the order will protect most Palestinian Arabs in the US, there are exceptions who will still be subject to deportation, including individuals convicted of any felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the United States, those who have voluntarily returned to Gaza or the Palestinian Authority after the publication date of the memorandum or who have not continuously resided in the United States since the issuing of the memorandum, those whose presence in the United States the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined is not in the interest of the United States or presents a danger to public safety, those whose presence in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable grounds to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States, and others.

Biden has previously taken similar measures with regard to Ukrainians, Liberians, and Hong Kong citizens.

Hundreds of Democrats in Congress have been urging Biden to issue the measure protecting Palestinian Arabs from deportation since November, shortly after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The executive order protecting Palestinian Arabs in the US comes as the Biden Administration has issued orders against Jewish Israelis living in Judea and Samaria.

On February 1, Biden signed an executive order imposing sanctions on four settlers accused of extremism or violence against Arabs.