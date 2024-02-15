Dozens of activists from the Torat Lehima organization and mothers of soldiers from the Mothers March gathered on Thursday at the Nitzana Crossing on the Egyptian border to prevent the passage of trucks carrying aid to Gaza.

A short time after the demonstrators' arrival the IDF closed the crossing and halted the entry of the trucks.

Sima Hasson, the chairperson of the Mothers of Warriors March and a mother of two soldiers on the frontlines stated: "This aid may be humanitarian for the enemy civilians, but it is certainly not humanitarian for our people and the hostage who have not received anything for four months, not even medication and are held deep in the tunnels.

This aid is an absolute danger to our soldiers who are risking their lives in Gaza and lowers our chances of bringing the hostages home," she continued.

Hasson declared: "Not a grain of aid will enter Gaza until our hostages return. We will stop it with our bodies."