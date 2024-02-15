תיעוד מפעילות צוות הקרב של גדוד שקד במרחב צפון הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the last two weeks, the 162nd Division operated in the Al-Shati area in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the operation, in which the 401st Brigade, the Nahal Brigade, the 5th Brigade, and special forces took part, the forces crossed Gaza City in less than two hours and gained operational control of the area within several hours. This reflects the weakened state of Hamas in northern Gaza as a result of the presence and operations of IDF troops in the area.

תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל במרחב צפון הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The operation is an example of a new operating method of offensive operations to combat terrorism.

During the operation that lasted approximately two weeks, the soldiers operated and cleared terrorist infrastructure, located intelligence materials, confiscated weapons, and eliminated terrorists. In addition, the soldiers located and destroyed an underground tunnel route containing a Hamas intelligence asset located underneath UNRWA's headquarters.

The operation was carried out in the area with the cooperation of artillery, aerial, and naval fire cover. The 215th Fire Control Center commanded aerial support to prepare the area for an operation in which approximately 150 combat and artillery targets were struck and many rockets, weapons, and infrastructure were destroyed.