Despite US sanctions against terrorist organizations, Hezbollah leader leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Houthis, and other organizations have successfully paid X, to mark their accounts as verified by placing a blue check mark next to their tweets.

According to a report by the "Tech Transparency Project," 28 accounts associated with terrorist organizations and their leaders have paid X for its premium features that include the verified symbol, access to advanced options, and additional exposure.

“We were surprised to find that X was providing premium services to a wide range of groups the U.S. has sanctioned for terrorism and other activities that harm its national security,” said Katie Paul, the director of the Tech Transparency Project. “It’s yet another sign that X has lost control of its platform."

The verified symbol used to be attached for free to accounts that were proven to be associated with public figures, but turned into a subscription service with Elon Musk's purchase of the social network.

Additionally, paying subscribers can now write without the character restriction imposed on free accounts, resulting in higher exposure.

The Tech Transparency Project claims that the United States of America imposes sanctions on individuals, groups, and states that are considered to be threats to national security.

X appears to have provided premium services to several such accounts. One account, alleged to be that of Hassan Nasrallah, lists that he has been verified as the genuine owner of the account, which requires users to submit an official government ID and self-portrait to prevent impersonations. It cannot be determined if Nasrallah actually did so.

X stated: “Our teams have reviewed the report and will take action if necessary. We’re always committed to ensuring that we maintain a safe, secure and compliant platform.”

Musk and the company did not respond to a request for comment.