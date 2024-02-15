Since the beginning of the war, the Southern District department of the Israel Police have been working to find munitions and other spoils of war in various battlefields to prevent them falling into the hands of criminals or terrorists.

As part of this operation, Ofakim police received a report indicating that private individuals were gathering munitions and equipment from the battlefields as well.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Ofakim station searched the nearby town of Amioz in the Eshkol region and found a house with a motorcycle used by Hamas during the invasion in the backyard, as well as remains and cases of various munitions.

The motorcycle and other items were checked by police EOD specialists and were transferred for further investigation. A 50-year-old man was arrested and taken for questioning in connection with the incident.