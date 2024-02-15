The IDF on Thursday morning struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Wadi Saluki, including launch posts, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF confirmed.

"Additionally, this morning, fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh."

The IDF also noted that "a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Taybeh was struck overnight."

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese media reported that 11 people had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.

Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli drones conducted airstrikes "deep within the city of Nabatiyeh," and targeted a residential building in a neighborhood at the center of the city.