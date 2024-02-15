A tractor has rammed multiple cars at Glilot Interchange near Tel Aviv.

No one was injured in the incident, and the rammer was neutralized by armed civilians who suspected he was a terrorist.

The possibility of terrorist motives is being investigated.

Large numbers of police officers arrived at the scene and are investigating all possible scenarios, including that the ramming was an attempted terror attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that no one was injured in the incident, other than the tractor driver, who has been transferred to the police.