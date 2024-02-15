The Wall Street Journal reports that the Biden administration is considering a series of legislative procedures against Israel in order to exert more pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to the report, the administration will not put the plan into action in the near future, but it is being considered at the highest levels.

The plan includes canceling two decisions by the Trump administration: one allowing products made in Judea and Samaria to be labeled as made in Israel, and another declaring that Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria do not violate International law.

It has also been reported that the administration has considered sanctioning ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in addition to the imposition of sanctions against Israeli citizens that has caused significant outcry among the Israeli public.

US President Joe Biden and Prime minister Netanyahu have spoken eighteen times since the beginning of the war.

American and Israeli officials have both confirmed that relations between the two countries reached a boiling point in late December of 2023. During a conversation between the two regarding the next phase of the war and a transfer to more focused operations, President Biden became sufficiently aggravated with Netanyahu that he very nearly began to shout, but instead declared, “This conversation is over,” before hanging up.