Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday night spoke with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on IDF activities and operational achievements, including the successful operation conducted this week to release two hostages held in Gaza. In this regard, Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of ongoing military pressure and additional efforts to ensure the release of hostages.

Gallant also expressed his appreciation to the US Administration for their leadership and commitment to ensuring the return of hostages.

He then discussed ongoing threats and attacks conducted by Hezbollah in Lebanon, which have resulted in Israeli casualties and the injury of civilians, stressing that, "The State of Israel will not tolerate attacks on its citizens."

Gallant also reiterated his commitment to ensuring security on the northern border and the safe return of displaced citizens - whether it be via diplomatic channels or military action.

Concluding the discussion, the Defense Minister expressed his appreciation for Secretary Austin’s leadership and steadfast partnership.