The negotiations on a possible prisoner swap between Israel and the Hamas terror group are continuing in Cairo - without Israeli representatives.

Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet will meet Thursday night and receive a briefing on the indirect talks with Hamas on a prisoner swap.

In the previous meeting, many ministers criticized the proposed deal, expressing opposition to the idea of splitting it into stages which did not out at the outset include releasing all of the hostages.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Netanyahu said, "This week we freed two of our hostages in a careful military operation. So far we have freed 112 of our hostages with a combination of strong military pressure and firm negotiations. This is also the key to the release of the rest of our hostages: strong military pressure and very firm negotiations."

"I insist that Hamas drop their delusional demands - and when they drop these demands we can move forward," he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "In Cairo, Israel was not given any new proposal by Hamas for the release of our hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu insists that Israel will not give in to the delusional demands of Hamas. A change in Hamas' positions will allow progress in negotiations."