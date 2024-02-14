House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) warned today (Wednesday) that Congress had received information about a "serious national security threat."

Turner made the information concerning the threat available to all members of Congress to review, the committee stated.

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he said.

During a White House press conference this afternoon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked about the nature of the threat and whether Americans should be worried. He declined to answer the first question and said in response to the second, “In a way, that question is impossible to answer with a straight ‘yes.'"

“We can, and will, and are protecting the national security,” Sullivan added.

The National Security Adviser said that he was surprised that Rep. Turner chose to issue a public statement on the matter today after Sullivan had reached out to the heads of the Congressional committees that deal with national security to hold a meeting with them tomorrow.

CNN reported that multiple sources stated that the threat is related to Russia and is "very sensitive."