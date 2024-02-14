The Tzav 9 movement, which organizes the demonstrations that block trucks carrying aid to the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings, claimed on Wednesday that at the beginning of the week, aid trucks at the Kerem Shalom Crossing were found to be containing helmets and protective vests which were meant to reach Hamas.

"This is additional proof that the hundreds of truckloads that are transferred daily are not humanitarian aid. This is ammunition and supplies that the State of Israel transfers in the middle of the war to the Hamas terror organization. Our hostages groan and do not even receive their medications, the brave soldiers give their lives and fall in battles for our children's future. This long convoy travels straight into the hands that are covered in our brothers' blood, of the enemy," the movement leaders stated.

They added: "We call on the entire public to take the struggle to the next step and come with us to block the Hamas trucks with our bodies. No aid passes until the last hostage returns."