The Al Jazeera news network reported on Tuesday that one of their journalists was injured during an IDF strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the IDF revealed that Ismail Abu Omar, the journalist that the Al Jazeera news network reported about, is a deputy company commander in Hamas' Eastern Battalion of Khan Yunis.

According to the IDF, Abu Omar even filmed himself in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and published it on social media platforms.

The IDF published a photo depicting Abu Omar participating in the massacre.

On Sunday, the IDF’s Arabic language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, revealed that the IDF had found the laptop of Muhammad Washah, a journalist for Al Jazeera in a Hamas base in northern Gaza.

The IDF claims that Washah served as a senior commander in Hamas’s antitank missile system, and moved to the research and development department of its air force at the end of 2022.