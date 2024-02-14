Israeli Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi signed Starlink’s license on Wednesday, enabling the company's services in Israel. The use of the company's services will be limited at first with broader use expected in the future.

Starlink, owned and operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, administers communication services including broadband internet via satellites, independent from ground communication centers.

The Israeli Communications Minister and representatives of Starlink also reached agreements regarding Starlink service in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli security authorities approved the provision of Starlink services at the UAE's field hospital operating in Rafah. Starlink low latency high-speed connections will enable video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics.

“'Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.' (Psalms 19) - We will soon be receiving satellite communication lines from all over the world. This is great and exciting news. I wish to thank Starlink for the pertinent discussion and foremost agreements and understandings vis a vis Gaza. Starlink's entry into Israel will enable advanced satellite communication in routine and during times of emergency. Units in the Gaza Strip to support humanitarian causes will be approved individually, only after Israeli security forces confirmed it to be an authorized entity with no concern of risk or possibility of endangering national security”.