Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided not to send back to Cairo the Israeli delegation that had participated in the recent negotiations on a potential new hostage deal.

"In Cairo, Israel was not given any new proposal by Hamas for the release of our hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu insists that Israel will not give in to the delusional demands of Hamas. A change in Hamas' positions will allow progress in negotiations," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Kan News reported that the decision not to send a team to Cairo was made without consultation with the members of the War Cabinet, Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

Earlier, Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas sent a special request to Hamas through the Arabic Wafa news site, urging them to agree to a prisoner swap with Israel.

Abbas called on Hamas to quickly reach a prisoner swap agreement, in order to "prevent deportation and suffering for the Palestinian nation, and in order to distance IDF forces from Rafah."

Turning to all those involved in the negotiations, Abbas urged that "all sides take responsibility for the failure to reach a deal until now."