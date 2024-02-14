IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi met on Wednesday with the municipal leaders in northern Israel.

"I am meeting with you after having toured the area and conducted a situational assessment with the commanders, during which I approved targets to strike in response to this morning's events in the North," Halevi told the leaders.

"We highly value local leadership and see great importance in it," he added. "Thanks to you, thanks to the resilience and strength of the residents who pay a complex personal price, the IDF can act decisively to change the security situation in the North. I know that the residents of the North will return to their homes and the municipalities of the North will thrive again."

The Chief of Staff concluded: "There are great achievements striking Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we continue to operate - this is not the time to stop. We are intensifying the strikes all the time, and Hezbollah is paying an increasingly heavy price. The next campaign will have a very strong offensive, and we will use all our tools and capabilities. There is still a long way to go, and we will do it together."

The IDF on Wednesday carried out an extensive series of strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Jabal el Braij, Houneh, Dunin, Aadchit, and Souaneh.

Among the targets struck were military compounds, operational control rooms, and terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah terrorists. Several targets belonged to the Redwan Forces.

The series of strikes comes after a missile strike on the city of Tzfat claimed the life of one and wounded eight others.