Capt. (res.) Bentzi, the deputy commander of the 910th Battalion in the Etzion Regional Brigade, participated in the pursuit and neutralization of the terrorist who attempted to carry out a ramming attack on Tuesday at the Gush Etzion Junction.

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he recounted: "We were in the area in the morning as usual, a terrorist came, attempted to ram one of the civilians standing at the hitchhikers' stand, and immediately fled. I received a report from the commander of the area about a vehicle that attempted to commit a ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, immediately forces were called and began to pursue the vehicle."

The chase began at the Gush Etzion Junction and ended when the terrorist was neutralized near the community of Elazar, "after a few minutes in pursuit, the terrorist went toward the forces of the Elazar regional defense, they signaled to him to stop and neutralized him."

תיעוד ניסיון הפיגוע מצלמת אבטחה

Bentzi, from Mevo Dotan, a father of a two-year-old girl, was asked about the moment of the ramming attempt: "It's complex and not easy, and unfortunately there have been instances where our civilians have had car accidents, it isn't easy to understand," he explained and added that "first of all we surround the terrorist, when he came to us there were signs that he want to continue to harm, he made it easy for us, and we began to neutralize him."

Regarding the changes in the area since October 7th he said, "We are here in the area for four and a half months, in the beginning, there was a feeling that they were trying to lift their heads, we came very strong, we neutralized a lot of terrorists, we carried out hundreds of offensive operations that haven't been done in years."

He added, "The feeling is that they (the terrorists) have put their heads down, but we are not belittling them for a moment, of course, if we take our foot off the gas they'll get up."

He said his entire family is enlisted: "My father, my brother, my wife's family, my father-in-law, everyone. There is a silent competition, each one sends what goes on by him; it gives us strength. The women are home together, so at least they're not alone."