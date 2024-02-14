חסימת המשאיות צו 9

Dozens of protesters on Wednesday blocked dozens of trucks from entering the Nitzana Crossing, at Israel's border with Egypt.

The protesters are blocking traffic, for the purpose of preventing trucks carrying humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

Ishay Green, a hi-tech entrepreneur and one of the leaders of the protest against judicial reform, joined the protest on Wednesday morning, leading a convoy of vehicles from Tel Aviv to the Nitzana Crossing.

One of the protesters is Noga Alfasi, niece of Mia Goren, a preschool teacher in Nir Oz who was kidnapped and murdered in captivity. Goren's body is still being held by Hamas.

Together with protesters from the Tzav 9 movement, Alfasi blocked the aid trucks, holding a photo of her aunt, alongside a photo of Sasha Troufanov, who was like a member of her aunt's household and who is now hostage in Gaza.

"If we continue to feed Hamas - more soldiers will fall, and our hostages will remain there," she said. "I am here in order to see Sasha again, and to bring my aunt to a dignified burial beside her husband. None of these things are going to the civilian population there, and certainly not to the hostages - it only strengthens Hamas. Even the medications which we sent were not received by the hostages. If the medications had reached them, or the Red Cross would have visited the hostages, maybe my aunt would be alive."