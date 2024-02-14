The Strauss food manufacturer on Tuesday evening warned its customers not to consume the "Crunch" milk chocolate biscuits, produced by Elite.

According to Strauss, the biscuits in question may contain particles of plastic, due to a technical issue during the manufacturing process.

The affected products have a weight of 100 grams and a "best before" date of August 15, 2024. Their barcode is 7290105363572.

In a statement, Strauss explained, "In a limited number of 'Crunch' milk chocolate products there is a concern that there may be particles of plastic, as a result of a manufacturing error. Consumers who purchased this product are requested not to consume it."

"The Strauss company apologizes to its customers, and is working to remove the products from shelves, in cooperation with the Health Ministry."