תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operations in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, eliminating terrorists and terror infrastructure.

During operational activity in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist inside a residence carrying an RPG which he used to fire at the troops in the area. An additional terrorist was also identified in the structure. In joint operational activity with IAF troops, a fighter jet struck the structure and eliminated the terrorists before he could succeed in injuring the troops.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops are continuing to locate tunnel shafts, eliminate terrorists, and carry out targeted raids on significant terror targets. Throughout Tuesday and early Wednesday, the troops found several weapons, including AK-47 rifles, bullets, explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

On Tuesday, IDF troops, together IAF troops, struck four terrorists who were planning to carrying out an ambush on troops in Khan Yunis.

Throughout Tuesday, IDF troops conducted operational activity in central Gaza, during which they eliminated over 10 terrorists.

During one of the operations, IDF troops identified two armed terrorists moving toward the area. In response, an aircraft was directed to their location, which struck and eliminated the terrorists. Following their elimination, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the terrorists' possession.