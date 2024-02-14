Sources familiar with the negotiations for a prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group have told the Lebanese Al-Akhbar that the Israeli delegation to Cairo proposed a new deal to free civilians and female soldiers.

According to them, the proposal brought to Cairo offered a deal based on a single stage, in which all civilians and female soldiers would be freed in exchange for convicted terrorists, at a rate of three terrorists in exchange for every hostage, with an option to raise that number slightly.

The sources also said that the US has requested more time.

On Tuesday night, Egyptian official told The New York Times that negotiations in Cairo over a possible agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza have been extended for another three days.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the tenor of the first day of the talks was “positive.”

A US official told The New York Times that the talks will involve lower-level officials, who will continue discussing a new framework for a deal, one that would ensure a certain number of hostages would be released and that the fighting would be halted for a certain number of weeks.