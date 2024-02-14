Ambassador Michèle Taylor, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council, blasted UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, after she denied that the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7 was antisemitic.

“Francesca Albanese has a history of using antisemitic tropes. Her most recent statements justifying, dismissing, and denying the antisemitic undertones of Hamas' October 7 attack are unacceptable and antisemitic. We expect more of independent UN experts and condemn all forms of antisemitism,” Taylor wrote in a post on X.

Taylor also reposted a post in which she criticized Albanese in December of 2022, after antisemitic posts she made on social media, in which she claimed that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US, were exposed.

Albanese’s most recent remark came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the October 7 attacks "the largest antisemitic massacre of our century."

In response to Marcon, Albanese wrote on X, "The 'greatest antisemitic massacre of our century'? No, Mr. Macron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims."

As Taylor noted in her condemnation, Albanese has a history of anti-Israel statements. After her antisemitic social media posts were exposed by the Times of Israel in 2022, she rejected arguments that the comments about the “Jewish lobby” were antisemitic and claimed they were “mischaracterized”.

Last February, a bipartisan group of US Congress members called on the UN to remove Albanese from her role due to her antisemitism and anti-Israel bias.

In July of last year, Albanese accused Israel of transforming Palestinian Arab territories into an "open-air prison" through widespread detentions of Palestinian Arabs.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, she has condemned Israel for defending itself and gone as far as to claim that Israel has no right to defend itself.

Albanese has also called a demand that Hamas release the hostages it captured on October 7, which include many civilians and even children and babies, "unacceptable."