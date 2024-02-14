Opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the government on Tuesday evening, following reports that Israel did not present a proposal for the release of the hostages during Tuesday’s summit in Cairo.

"It is inconceivable that the Israeli government would come to negotiations in Egypt as only a listener, and refuse to present the position formulated by the professionals for political reasons. Above all, it is inconceivable that foreign parties would make a bigger effort than us to free our hostages from the Hamas tunnels," Lapid claimed.

The Likud said in response, "It is inconceivable that Yair Lapid will continue to act irresponsibly and harm the negotiations, the details of which he does not know at all, and harm the efforts to return our loved ones home."

"He who gave free gas to Hezbollah and promised that it would achieve peace for years is the last one who can preach morality," the Likud added.