A demonstration will take place on Wednesday in the French Hill neighborhood in Jerusalem to demand the immediate eviction of the “UNRWA-Gaza” headquarters from the neighborhood.

The demonstration is being organized by the chairman of the Me'uchadim faction of Jerusalem and Deputy Mayor Arieh King, who for the past decade has been leading the fight against the presence of UNRWA in Jerusalem.

Ahead of the demonstration, King said, "The continued operation of the 'UNRWA-Gaza' headquarters, which was relocated from Gaza to the French Hill in recent years, constitutes a real security danger for hundreds of thousands of residents of Jerusalem. The fact that those workers are allowed to move freely anywhere within Jerusalem under the cloak of the UN, raises the already high level of threats."

“We will not accept that an organization that harbored hundreds of terrorists who massacred, raped and murdered thousands of Israeli citizens will continue its activities in Jerusalem. There is no place for enemies in the heart of the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem," he added.

Attorney Deborah Srour Politis, a member of the Me'uchadim faction, an international advocacy activist and an expert in international law, who is scheduled to speak at the demonstration, called on the general public to come and demand the immediate eviction of the headquarters from Jerusalem.

"We expect to hear the immediate announcement from the Israeli government that it will order the complete eviction of UNRWA-Gaza and return the property to its rightful owners," she said.