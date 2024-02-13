הסרטון בו מתועד יחיא סינוואר במנהרה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed this evening (Tuesday) a video in which Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, can be seen going through a tunnel underneath Khan Yunis together with his family. Sinwar and his wife and children were led through the tunnel by his brother, Ibrahim Sinwar.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari Brigadier noted that the IDF arrested close relatives of Sinwar's at the beginning of the month and they were transferred to the Shin Bet for investigation.

“One video or another is not what really matters. What is important is the intelligence that will allow us to reach senior Hamas officials and the hostages. The hunt for Sinwar will not stop, until we catch him, dead or alive,” Hagari said.

“In the Shin Bet interrogations, they are providing us with a lot of intelligence,