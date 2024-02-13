The US Senate this morning (Tuesday) passed a sweeping $95 billion package providing aid to American allies Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. However, the legislation faces significant hurdles as it moves to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The bill passed with a veto and fillibuster-proof 70 votes in favor compared to 29 against. 22 Republican Senators voted in favor.

Three Democratic or left-wing Senators joined 26 Republicans in voting against the bill, including frequent Israel critic Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.).

Senator Welch said ahead of the vote, “I cannot in good conscience support sending billions of additional taxpayer dollars for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military campaign in Gaza."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has already declared his opposition to the legislation, tying it to the controversy surrounding the state of America's southern border.

“House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson said.

Last week, the House failed to approve a standalone Republican-led bill that would have provided $17.6 billion to Israel.

The vote was 250 to 180, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bill.

Democrats rejected the measure, saying they wanted a vote instead on a broader measure that would also provide assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding, and new money for border security.

The Israel-only bill's supporters insisted it was not a purely political stunt, saying it was important to move quickly to support Israel as it responds to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Also last week, a larger $118 billion package which included compromises on the border in addition to the foreign aid was quashed by Republicans.

As lawmakers have continued to haggle over the aid to Israel, the Biden administration bypassed Congress in December and approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.